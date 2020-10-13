MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot - October 2020: The Impact of COVID-19 on the Smuggling of Refugees and Migrants from Afghanistan

This snapshot focuses on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the smuggling of refugees and migrants from Afghanistan with the aim to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of returnees during the COVID-19 pandemic. 450 phone interviews were conducted between 2 July and 30 August 20202 in seven provinces of Afghanistan (Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Kandahar, and Nimruz) as well as three border points (Zaranj, Islam Qala, and Turkham) in Afghanistan.