MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot – November 2021: Afghans en route to Turkey: routes, protection risks, and access to assistance

For decades Turkey has been both a host country and transit hub for hundreds of thousands of Afghans escaping persecution as well as political and economic insecurity. To reach Turkey, many undertake long and arduous journeys overland via Pakistan and Iran, with some hoping to continue their journey onward to other countries, including within Europe. This year, the number of Afghans entering Turkey has been rising in response to mounting political and economic instability in the lead-up to the Taliban takeover. While mass movements of Afghans throughout the region in the wake of the crisis have yet to eventuate, many speculate that the numbers of refugees seeking to leave will only increase in the future.

This snapshot focuses on the routes Afghans take to reach Turkey, the protection risks they face, as well as their access to assistance. It is based on 436 interviews with Afghans conducted by MMC Asia via its 4Mi survey in Turkey (Istanbul, Izmir, Erzurum, Van, Adana, Ankara, Eskisehir, Konya, Balikesir, and Kayseri) between 19 August and 31 September 2021. The snapshot aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to migration movements to and through Turkey