MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot - May 2020: Understanding the impact of COVID-19 on Afghan returnees

Since February 2020, the COVID-19 crisis has fueled the return of hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees, both voluntarily and involuntarily, to Afghanistan from countries such as Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. Beyond its catastrophic health impacts,1 the pandemic has also greatly affected economies in the region, including in Iran, whose economy was already suffering under escalating tensions with the US. The situation has meant widespread job losses for Afghan migrant workers and resulted in approximately 250,000 Afghans returning from Iran, mostly through Islam Qala and Nimruz border crossings, from 20 February to 31 March.2 During the same timeframe, thousands returned from neighboring Pakistan, and until March, the deportation of Afghans from Turkey and several European Union countries continued. Currently, deportations from Iran continue.

This snapshot explores the impact of COVID-19 on Afghan returnees, as well as their access to information, healthcare, and other services during the crisis. It aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of returnees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Actions to protect returnees

• Provide cash or in-kind supports for sanitary items as well as basic needs, such as shelter, food, and water;

• Provide personal protective equipment for returnees, especially those who are living in crowded conditions or returnee camps;

• Address the barriers to accessing healthcare for returnees, including information about where to seek help, clearer messaging around where and how to access testing, and financial support to pay for services;

• Immediately suspend the forced return of refugees and migrants.