MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot – June 2021: A spotlight on economic reintegration for Afghan returnees

Since January 2020, MMC Asia has been interviewing returned Afghan returnees to better understand their experiences of return and reintegration.1 Alongside continuing returns from Iran and Pakistan,2 deportations of Afghans from Turkey3 and European countries4 resumed at the end of 2020. Returns and deportations of Afghans are happening against the backdrop of increasing socioeconomic strain and instability caused by the impacts of COVID-19, ongoing conflict, faltering peace negotiations, and the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. This snapshot explores the many challenges Afghans face upon return to Afghanistan, with a focus on economic reintegration. It aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of returnees.