MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot - June 2020: The decision to migrate among Afghans: access to information and key influencers
Since January 2020, MMC Asia has been interviewing Afghan returnees to better understand their experiences of outward migration, return and reintegration. This snapshot explores factors influencing migration decision-making among Afghans, including the information available to them pre-migration, as well as trusted sources of information. This snapshot aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the protection risks Afghan migrants and refugees face when migrating.
Recommendations
• Information campaigns should target the wider community and actively include diaspora communities as key influencers of risk awareness and protection;
• As well as providing a realistic overview of potential risks en route and how to mitigate them, information campaigns should also include content on job opportunities, living conditions and asylum procedures in destination countries.