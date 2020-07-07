MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot - July 2020: Knowledge of COVID-19, information sources and reported needs among Afghan returnees

Since April 2020, MMC Asia has been interviewing Afghan returnees to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on their return experiences and day-to-day lives. Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees have returned to Afghanistan, both voluntarily and involuntarily, from countries such as Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. Primary drivers of return include forced deportation, widespread job losses among Afghan migrant workers in Iran and Pakistan, fears relating to the virus and a desire to reunite with family in Afghanistan.1 This snapshot explores the impact of COVID-19 on Afghan returnees, as well as their awareness about the virus, protective measures, access to information, and reported needs resulting from the crisis. It aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of returnees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended focus and actions to protect returnees

• Increase returnees’ access to reliable and up-to-date information about COVID-19, including raising awareness about the sometimes asymptomatic nature of the virus, as well as where to seek medical treatment and testing;

• Engage community leaders as key trusted information sources on COVID-19 and utilize mainstream media as a popular dissemination channel;

• Continue to provide support for returnees in temporary and transitory settings, particularly those living on the streets and in returnee camps in locations such as Herat, Zaranj and Jalalabad;

• Continue providing emergency supports to returnees including cash relief, basic needs such as food, shelter and water, and personal protective equipment.