Mitigating risks of abuse of power in cash assistance in Afghanistan

This document outlines lessons learned from a joint UNHCR-WFP project in Afghanistan aimed at identifying and mitigating the risks of abuse of power in cash assistance. The cash transfer mechanisms discussed during the mission were cash distribution through Hawalas, mobile token, mobile e-vouchers and bank cheques.

Conducted in July 2019, a UNHCR-WFP mission which kickstarted the project in Afghanistan engaged a wide range of stakeholders, including financial service providers (FSPs), the Central Bank, the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA), the government social protection institutions, and humanitarian organisations. The UNHCR-WFP team held consultations in Kabul with cash recipients.