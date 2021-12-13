Ministers under pressure to ensure humanitarian aid flows into Afghanistan, Christian Aid warns

International development charity, Christian Aid, has called on the UK Government to urgently “identify safe, efficient payment channels” so that funding can quickly flow into Afghanistan to sustain humanitarian operations.

The call coincides with new polling by Savanta, commissioned by the international development charity, which reveals over half, 53%, of voters believe that the UK Government has an obligation to enable aid to get into Afghanistan for humanitarian work.

Last month, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned more than half the Afghan population - about 22.8 million people - face acute food insecurity this winter, while 3.2 million children under five could suffer acute malnutrition.

However, despite Afghanistan's fragile economy relying on foreign aid, the UK and other western powers have frozen international funds, including assets Afghanistan could have accessed with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Subrata De, Christian Aid’s Country Manager for Afghanistan, explained “we’re doing all we can to distribute food and emergency supplies, but we cannot run humanitarian programmes well without a functional banking system.” He added: “The situation is desperate, people are without wages, and many are resorting to selling anything to buy food.”

The polling breakdown reveals 40% of Conservative voters agree the UK Government has an obligation to act. For those aged 18-34, support rises to 61% as opposed to just 10% who disagree while support peaks in London, Scotland and the West Midlands.

Fionna Smyth, Head of Global Advocacy and Policy at Christian Aid, said:

“Afghanistan is in crisis with millions on the verge of starvation. Reports that families are so desperate they have been forced to sell their children to buy food are utterly heartbreaking.

“Christian Aid, alongside partners, has been in Afghanistan for over thirty years. We continue to fight, but the banking system collapse has stripped back our ability to get aid to those in need.

"With winter now almost upon us, people in Afghanistan need hope. The UK Government has a moral duty to stop putting politics before people's lives.

“The public are clear that the UK has an obligation to enable aid to get into Afghanistan for humanitarian work. Ministers must listen and urgently identify safe, efficient payment channels so funding can quickly flow into Afghanistan before it is too late to help.”

On the Foreign Secretary's commitment to release £75 million in aid to Afghanistan – part of the £286 million the UK already pledged this year - Christian Aid Chief of UK Advocacy and Policy Jennifer Larbie added:

"Afghanistan in crisis and innocent people are on the verge of starvation. The UK Government must do better than this smoke and mirrors of reannouncing money already committed. Ministers have a moral duty to act and get aid flowing into Afghanistan now."

Notes to editor:

A note on methodology:

Savanta interviewed 2197 UK adults online from 3rd Dec to 5th Dec 2021. Data were weighted to be nationally representative of UK adults by age, gender, region, working status and social grade. Savanta is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.

Key findings include:

53% agree that the UK Government has an obligation to enable aid to get into Afghanistan for humanitarian work compared 19% that disagree.

Those aged 18-34 are significantly more likely to agree. 61% of this age group agree as opposed to just 10% who disagree.

Looking at a geographical breakdown, the West Midlands (60%) London (59%) and Scotland (59%) are the regions most likely to agree.

2019 Conservative voters are less likely (40%) to agree compared to all major parties – Labour (71%), LibDem (61%) and SNP (67%).

Text of the NGO coalition letter to G20 leaders below:

Last month, a coalition of 17 international aid organisations warned Afghanistan is “on the verge of collapse” and urged the G20 leaders meeting in Rome to “identify safe, efficient payment channels” so that funding can be quickly accessed to sustain humanitarian operations. Please see the text of the letter below.

On October 12th, the G20 declared all Afghans are entitled to live in peace, dignity, and security. But warm words do not feed people. Afghanistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse.

Figures released on Monday show how half of all people in Afghanistan are hungry, with nearly 7million one step away from famine.

Drought and conflict underpin this crisis. Compounding that the banking system is completely broken. As Afghanistan’s harsh winter rapidly approaches, food and fuel prices are rocketing and people either simply can’t afford to buy essential supplies or have virtually no access to the money needed to buy them.

The situation is so desperate that many Afghans have sold their final possessions, and some are resorting to desperate coping strategies such as child marriage.

NGOs have worked in Afghanistan for decades, including during the previous Taliban Government. Our teams know how to ensure that aid gets directly to those who need it most. Without a functioning economy and banking system we remain restricted in what we can do.

Urgent international leadership is required. G20 members must act now to ensure cash is allowed back into Afghanistan via the banking system - inaction is punishing the Afghan people for the actions of the Taliban.

The G20 committed to the “expansion and acceleration of as much humanitarian assistance as possible.” G20 members should urgently push for steps to identify safe, efficient payment channels so that funding can be quickly accessed in country to sustain humanitarian operations. Agreements are needed to support the provision of foreign exchange. A humanitarian catastrophe awaits if the international community fails to act.

Amanda Mukwashi, CEO, Christian Aid

Charles Davy, Managing Director, AfghanAid Matthew Reed, Chief Executive Officer, Aga Khan Foundation (UK) Stephanie Draper, CEO, Bond Elizabeth Winter, Executive Director, British & Irish Agencies Afghanistan Group

Christine Allen, Director, CAFOD Laurie Lee, CEO, Care International UK Ahmad Masood Amer, Executive Director, Centre for Afghanistan Policy Studies Danny Harvey, Executive Director UK, Concern Worldwide Petter Matthews, Executive Director, Engineers Against Poverty George Graham, Chief Executive, Humanity & Inclusion UK

Laura Kyrke-Smith, Executive Director, International Rescue Committee UK Martin Hartberg, UK Director, Norwegian Refugee Council

Gwen Hines, CEO, Save the Children UK James Cowan, CEO, The HALO Trust Mark Sheard, CEO, World Vision Carrie Brownlee, Managing Director UK, Women for Women International – UK

