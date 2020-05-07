Mine Action Programme Of Afghanistan (MAPA) Hotline Calls Monthly Summary Report for April 2020

Background: Hotline project began in Sep 2012 to timely provide mine action response and remove mine/ERW threat, decrease mine/ERW civilian causalities, remove mine/ERW blockages, ensure communities’ priorities for mine action intervention are considered, establish a link between communities and mine action to get their feedback and ensure demining operation effectiveness and efficiency. The bellow table shows total calls received and responded through MAPA hotline during April 2020 and 1rd quarter 1399 (April to June 2020) and since beginning of the project.

During the month of April 2020 total 34 calls received by MAPA hotline number, 1 call was for Survey, 4 call were for hazard clearance and 29 calls were for spot EO clearance. All calls have been followed with the related DMAC ROs and Mine Action IPs.