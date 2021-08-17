MHPSS Response to Current Events in Afghanistan

“Our colleagues in Afghanistan are what matters the most in the MHPSS response. The global coordination that we bring aims at supporting their extraordinary work as good as we can.” – Carmen Valle-Trabedelo, Co-Chair IASC Reference Group on MHPSS in Emergency Settings and member of the IFRC Reference Centre for Psychosocial Support.

So far, almost 18,000 internally displaced people have arrived in Kabul from other areas of the country. As humanitarian needs continue to increase, coordination and collaboration between agencies to ensure quality interventions is essential.

The local and international agencies and organisations coordinating #MHPSS efforts in Afghanistan continue to respond to the psychological needs of the population as the concerning events evolve. The IFRC Refence Centre for Psychosocial Support and WHO co-chair the IASC MHPSS Reference Group, which provides this necessary coordination among its over 60 member agencies. Today, as part of the Reference Group regular activities, it brought together more than 50 actors to provide updates, share plans and priorities, and discuss needs.

The IASC MHPSS Reference Group will continue to support the member organisations as the crisis evolves, because inter-agency action and coordination is key in humanitarian response.