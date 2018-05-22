22 May 2018

Menstrual Hygiene Management in Schools in South Asia: Afghanistan Country Snapshot

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WaterAid
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (106.06 KB)

Overview

In Afghanistan, there are separate schools for girls and boys and it is estimated that only 16% of schools are for girls. Many rural and displaced girls are unable to attend school regularly. There are no specific menstrual hygiene management (MHM) policies; however, gender-separated toilets are the norm and girls’ washrooms have been incorporated into designs. O&M remains a huge problem. Poor security complicates matters.

Government strategies aim to improve MHM and water, sanitation and hygiene in schools (WinS), but currently MHM is rarely taught. Programmes are developing the capacity of teachers and school management on MHM, and an information booklet for girls is in production.

Afghanistan celebrated the first-ever Girls’ Hygiene Day in 2017. Ministry of Education (MoE) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) lead MHM in schools – there is currently no multi-stakeholder platform on MHM.

