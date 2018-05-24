24 May 2018

Measuring Household Stress: The development of a contextualized multi-sector Coping Strategy Index for Afghanistan

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 24 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.35 MB)English report
preview
Download PDF (632.46 KB)English guide

Oxfam developed a multi-sector Coping Strategy Index (mCSI) to provide the humanitarian community in Afghanistan with a tool to assess and monitor the impact of interventions – especially multi-purpose cash grants – with data collected from Nangarhar, Herat, Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul provinces. The project was funded by EU humanitarian aid and Oxfam.

This report explains how the index was developed and tested in the field to verify its validity as a proxy of overall household stress. Also available to download is an introduction to the methodology.

