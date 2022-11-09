The maternal and child health crisis in Afghanistan

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

For two decades, the United States and other donors invested hundreds of millions of dollars in developing a system of primary and hospital care for the people of Afghanistan, who had long suffered from short life expectancy, staggering rates of death in childbirth, and very high infant and child mortality. Support to the Ministry of Public Health and partnerships with international and national non-government organizations opened community-based clinics and offered an essential package of health services, trained thousands of practicing health workers , and improved surveillance and management. Despite war, government corruption, and other enormous challenges, the results were remarkable. Rates of infant and child mortality the maternal mortality ration were cut in half. Even so, because of the extremely poor health of Afghans at the start of the initiatives, in 2021 health indicators in Afghanistan remained among the worst in the world.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 created an economic and health catastrophe as well as a political and human rights crisis. Donor governments that had invested heavily in building and strengthening the Afghanistan health system ceased all financial support of health programs operated through the Ministry of Public Health, imposed economic sanctions on the Taliban regime, and stifled the new government’s ability to run its economy by refusing to recognize its central bank. The results of these policies severely damaged Afghanistan’s economy, with 70% unemployment and tens of millions of people thrown into poverty and desperate hunger, and 20 million people in need of food aid. Only humanitarian and food aid avoided massive death from starvation and its associated diseases.

Funding for the primary and secondary care programs channeled through the government dried up. To address the crisis, donors including the United States and World Bank, as well as UN agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross, provided emergency stopgap funding for primary and hospital care. But the economic sanctions and liquidity crisis produced by the strangling of the central bank made it difficult to pay health staff even when the funds were theoretically available to do so, decreased the availability of medicine and medical supplies, and impaired access to basic and specialty care and medication because of the widespread impoverishment of the population.

Taliban regime practices increased the severity of the crisis. Despite early rhetoric that it would respect women’s rights, the Taliban has forbidden girls from attending secondary school, limited employment for women, re-imposed restrictive dress codes, and used violence and threats to enforce its rules against women walking or traveling unaccompanied by a male escort, or Mahram, especially in rural areas.