Masks Manufactured by TİKA Began to be Distributed in Afghanistan

In order to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Afghanistan, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) manufactured 100,000 masks in Mazar-i-Sharif and started to distribute them to Provincial Directorates of Health in northern Afghanistan.

100,000 masks, 1,000 of which are 3D-printed masks, have recently been manufactured in the workshops completely built by TİKA.

40,000 masks and 400 3D-printed masks specially designed for intensive care doctors were delivered to Provincial Health Director of Balkh Dr. Halilullah Hikmeti at the ceremony held at the Provincial Directorate of Health of Balkh Province.

In his speech at the delivery ceremony, Provincial Health Director of Balkh Dr. Halilullah Hikmeti expressed his endless gratitude to Turkey by stressing that the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish people are the oldest friends, brothers and sisters of the Republic of Afghanistan and the Afghan people as they provide as much support as they can in all areas. Dr. Hikmeti said that the 3D-printed masks donated by TİKA would be given to the doctors who work in COVID-19 units and that the rest of the masks would be distributed to doctors and other healthcare providers who work in other departments of hospitals in Mazar-i-Sharif.