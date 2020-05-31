Afghanistan
Market price heads up note (28th May 2020) - Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 31st May with 28th May 2020
Key Highlights
No significant change in prices of food and none food commodities today compared to 28 th May 2020 except slight increase in wheat & wheat flour high price caused slight further deterioration of the casual labor and pastoralists purchasing power (ToT) and slight decrease in cooking oil & pulses price but all main food commodities (Wheat, wheat flour, sugar, oil and pulses) prices are significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.
The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 14.0% and 17.0% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also significantly higher by 10.0 percent for the same period.
Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 24.0% compared to 14th March.
Pulses prices are significantly higher by 10% compared to 14th March.
Sugar is higher by 10% compared to 14th March.
The purchasing power of casual labor is significantly deteriorated by 14%.