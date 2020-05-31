Afghanistan

Market price heads up note (28th May 2020) - Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 31st May with 28th May 2020

  • No significant change in prices of food and none food commodities today compared to 28 th May 2020 except slight increase in wheat & wheat flour high price caused slight further deterioration of the casual labor and pastoralists purchasing power (ToT) and slight decrease in cooking oil & pulses price but all main food commodities (Wheat, wheat flour, sugar, oil and pulses) prices are significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.

  • The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 14.0% and 17.0% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also significantly higher by 10.0 percent for the same period.

  • Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 24.0% compared to 14th March.

  • Pulses prices are significantly higher by 10% compared to 14th March.

  • Sugar is higher by 10% compared to 14th March.

  • The purchasing power of casual labor is significantly deteriorated by 14%.

