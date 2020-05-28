Afghanistan
Market price heads up note (28th May 2020) - Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 28th May with 27th May 2020
Key Highlights:
- No significant change in prices of food and none food commodities today compared to 27th May 2020 but all main food commodities (Wheat, wheat flour, sugar, oil and pulses) prices are significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.
- The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 14.0% and 17.0% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also significantly higher by 9.0 percent for the same period.
- Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 24.0% compared to 14th March.
- Pulses prices are significantly higher by 11% compared to 14th March.
- Sugar is higher by 10% compared to 14th March.
- The purchasing power of casual labor is significantly deteriorated by 13%.