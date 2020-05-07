Market price heads up note (06th May 2020) - Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 06th May with 05th May 2020

Key Highlights:

No significant change in the average prices of food and none food commodities today compared to 05th May 2020, Wheat, wheat flour High price, pulses and cooking oil prices show decreasing. But all main food commodities (Wheat, wheat flour, rice, oil and pulses) prices are significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.

Rice (HQ, LQ), Cooking Oil, Pulses and Sugar price significantly decreased in Jalalabad from 5th to 6th May due increased number of commercial trucks allowed to inter to the border with the view of full opening of the border for import which is supposed to take place in 11th May 2020. Its impact will be reflected in other main cities market prices by coming days.

The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 15% and 21% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also higher by 15.0 percent for the same period.

Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 20.0% compared to 14th March.

Pulses prices are significantly higher by 13% compared to 14th March.

Rice (HQ & LQ) are 2 and 5% and Sugar higher by 7% compared to 14th March.