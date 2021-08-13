Market Assessment for Identification of Highly Demanded Enterprises/Business and Marketable Vocations

Executive summary

The objective of this Market assessment study was to carry out an extensive market analysis in line with Gender Equity and Women’s Empowerment Program (GEWEP III) in KabulAfghanistan. This market assessment followed a participatory approach that made sure that all stakeholders were involved and provided a clear recommendation on CBMC experts adopted a mix of Purposive, Stratified and Random sampling techniques for selection of private sector, business owners, entrepreneurs and other actors in that regard. The study also applied all the principles of participatory research including the adoption of multiple tools that enabled verification and triangulation of information. These included the following RRA tools: Review of Secondary Information, Key informant interviews, In-depth Interviews and Focus Group Discussions.

Key findings reveal that the in Kabul province are identified as Local beverage industry, Carpet weaving and handicrafts, Foodstuffs or Food processing like making of spices and Dry Flavour Pepper, Furniture business, Textiles business that includes Tailoring, hand knitting, Strap knitting of Afghani traditional cloth, bed cover, scarf knitting and embroidery business, Livestock production for milk, yogurt and beef, High value crops production, Making of soap, shampoo, perfumes or household cleaning and Poultry farming and trading of eggs as well chicken.Major constraints to enterprise development are Security and access to capital. Lack of vocational and professional skills, lack of creativity in women products and lack of standards especially for those women who venture into food processing are some of the constraints affecting enterprises development. UN women, international NGOs, AKF, CARE and Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce organization are supporting marketing and product innovation for women-owned enterprises to improve growth. Organizations like Hand in Hand, Agha khan foundation (AKF), Zardozi are providing support in different methods like seed funds, cash, tools to support women and girl’s business/Enterprise development. This demonstrates that women enterprise is assisted in the supply chain operations via: (1) easier access to financial credits; (2) easier access to market information; (3) easier market access; and (4) better access to supplies and raw materials and higher productivity through better health and equipment.

AWCCI (Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce & Industries) also work with women enterprises by targeting individual, household, community and wider society and trains them in market-driven vocational skills, business management and entrepreneurship, Establishing and training community-based savings groups and holds literacy classes for women who are not educated. Highly demandend skills and life skill training required by employers are tailoring, embroidery, food processing technology that includes dairy and Poultry technology. Types of business started as a result of vocational training are dairy, jewelry, Chicken Rearing, Crystal Knitting, Embroidery, Hand knitting, Beauty Salon, Livestock products business, Making cookies, Scarf tailoring, and carpet texturing. Market barriers experienced by the entrepreneurs are Limited Space at the market, Control by middlemen and Competition. Targeted training on Tailoring, Embroidery, Handicraft, Poultry farming, food processing, beauty salon to enable women have life skills to start their own businesses creates opportunity for women entrepreneurs to create livelihood opportunities. Strengthening Community Development & Support Services for example the development of community support services (extension and business services, credit access, market research, etc.) will enable women gain essential knowledge and skills to develop enterprises and hence create livelihood opportunities.

Most of women enterprises operate informally and are not registered by the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI). MoLSAMD provides short-term vocational training courses which usually last less than a year. MoLSAMD designs and implements programme curricula, prepares guidelines for training and assessments, and provides certificates. MoLSAMD is also responsible for coordinating and registering NGOs working in the informal sector in order to identify capacity-building needs. Private sector TVET provision includes 40 licensed private TVET institutions and 120 additional centres in the process of obtaining a license from DMTVET. TVET training provided by the private sector is mainly focused on information and communications technology, management, accounting and languages, predominantly English. The position of female learners seems to be more favourable in private TVET provider’s vis-à-vis public TVET institutions since most women interviewed prefer private sector and mentorship programmed.

Key recommendations in line with the assessment objectives include;

• Develop business support services in the targeted districts that include training on the development of business plans, marketing, access to finance to enhance business startups.

• Promote business registries with appropriate government departments, investment promotion like exhibitions and trade shows to promote market awareness and availability of particular products and services in the market. Through mentorship with existing enterprises, women can also be linked to existing enterprises to enable them acquire the skills necessary to initiate start-ups along-side the highly demanded products in the market.

• Provide advanced training for women in business especially on the development of training programs that include; Operations management (to assist women business owners in understanding standardized production procedures and supply chain management); Product development; Pricing strategy and techniques, Marketing management (looking at both domestic and international sales); Growth planning; Contract development (to include business negotiations).

• Initiate long-term coaching and mentorship targeting women entrepreneurs on; Developing and putting into writing standard procedures for business activities; Financial analysis and forecasting; Marketing (market research and how to find buyers in Kabul and other regions; Effective use of mass media, social media, and internet sales platforms for business marketing and promotion); and advocate the government to support women-owned businesses in implementing standardized production procedures.

• Assist women enterprises to identify potential markets for their products, and potential sectors for women to consider for investments alongside highly demanded products in the market.

• Raising awareness of the role of government in business development.

• CARE in partnership with Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and industries (ACCI) develop training for women in market-driven vocational skills, business management and entrepreneurship, Establishing and training community-based savings groups and holding literacy classes for women who are not educated.

• The assessment also recommends popular vocational training in the market to address the required demand for the specific products as weaving, dyeing and embroidery, food processing and poultry farming technology.