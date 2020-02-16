16 Feb 2020

Mapping of Disabled Persons' Organisations (DPOs) in Afghanistan (March 2019)

Report
from British & Irish Agencies Afghanistan Group
Published on 16 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (838.26 KB)

I. Background

In September-December 2018, CCD undertook a provincial mapping exercise as part of its joint project with BAAG, funded by UKAid Direct, entitled Enabling rights for persons with disability through effective awareness raising and advocacy.

The provincial mapping aimed to engage DPOs from across Afghanistan in order to better understand how many exist, where they are located, what types of services they are able to provide and with what reach. This has never been done before and the data collected would assist in establishing the first ever comprehensive database of DPOs in Afghanistan, provide information on the location and capacities of current DPOs, including their capacities in advocacy and potential for feeding into national initiatives on disability rights. As part of the review and re-launch of Disability Rights Watch Afghanistan (DRWA), they will be linked up with the new DPO database, evaluating the existing advocacy capacities, opportunities, and gaps in the provinces, with the view to expand and strengthen the coalition and its membership. This will strengthen knowledge about DPOs in Afghanistan leading to improved coordination between themselves and with the DRWA.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.