The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the private sector – Golden Horses Digital Investment Bank and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) - Global Peace Mission and Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA), is undertaking Malaysia’s humanitarian relief mission to Afghanistan following the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, YB Dato’ Sri Saifuddin Abdullah will be sending off the humanitarian relief special flight bound for capital city Kabul at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport on 22 February 2022. The flight will stopover at Hyderabad, India and Islamabad, Pakistan before continuing its journey to Kabul, Afghanistan. The event will adhere to strict COVID-19 SOP.

The special flight will transport 5 tonnes of winter clothing, jackets, blankets, milk powder and other essentials for the needy people and children of Afghanistan. These items will be distributed by the Global Peace Mission and its Afghan NGO affiliates to the intended recipients i.e Ehsas Welfare & Social Service Organisation (EWSSO), Humanitarian Assistance Society (HAS), Afghan Welfare Society (AWS) and Just for Afghan Capacity and Knowledge (JACK). This token contribution by the people of Malaysia is hoped to ease their suffering during the harsh winter season.

Malaysian NGOs have been actively involved in improving the lives of communities at home and abroad. NGOs such as GPM, Muslim Volunteer Malaysia (MVM), Muslim Care Malaysia (MCM), MERCY Malaysia and Pertubuhan Ikatan Kekeluargaan Rumpun Nusantara (HaRUM) have been undertaking humanitarian relief missions for the Afghan people. BLIA, to be followed by Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM), will now also provide much needed assistance to Afghanistan.

In addition, the Centre for Economic Policy Research Malaysia is also ready render assistance, especially in establishing Islamic banking and finance based on the Syariah jurisprudence.

Malaysian private sector companies and institutions stand ready to offer their expertise and in-depth knowledge to Afghanistan to help rebuild and reconstruct Afghanistan including in the areas of infrastructure development, health, education, mining of mineral resources, telecommunications, and new energy.

In the true spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, the humanitarian relief mission demonstrates the solidarity of the people of Malaysia, of different ethnicities and belief s coming together to render assistance, to the Afghan people during their time of need.

Malaysia will continue with our efforts to have a constructive engagement and extend assistance, as well as capacity building to the brotherly people of Afghanistan.

PUTRAJAYA

22 February 2022