The Afghan Red Crescent distributed total aid of 5 tons of flour, 100 kg of tea, 500 kg of beans, 100 pockets of olive, 175 pockets of salt, 500 pockets of macaroni, 10 kg soup and 1 ton other food items to 100 floodـaffected families in Bihsood district of Maidan Wardag province. The items were donated by Turkish Red Crescent.