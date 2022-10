ARCS distributed 4450000 AFN as a cash assistance to 445 flood-hit families in Lalandar, Bakhshak, Shahi Khil, Nazak khil, Dawlat Shah, Changa, Dourani, Spin Dewal, Miran, Ahmad Khil, Dalan, Chato, Tangi Sidan and several other villages of Daimirdad district-Maidan Wardak province.

In the aforementioned aid, each family received 10000 AFN.

Four days ago, ARCS also provided non-foodstuffs to 400 flood-hit families in various areas-Sayed Abad district of the very province.