On wed, 17th of Aug, Afghan Red Crescent distributed tents, blankets, tarpaulins, and kitchen wares to 136 floodـaffected families in Tangi and Shaniz areas of Said Abad district of Maidan Wardag province. In aid about 65 affected families received a tent, a tarpaulin, 3 blankets, 13 pieces kitchen wares, 2 water buckets and a tray but the rest of the families each familiy received 6 blankets, a tarpaulin, 13 pieces of kitchen wares , 2 water buckets and tray.