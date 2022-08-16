Afghan Red Crescent survey shows that due to recent heavy floods in Dehnaw, Bagh e Mazar, Sarasiab, Pul Kandahari, Sabak Khel, Al-Uzi and main village of Mohammad Agha- Logar Province, at least killed 1 person, injured 3, completely destroyed 60 houses and damaged 24 others, also damaged some agricultural lands.

The staff and volunteers of Afghan Red Crescent are trying to help the affected people due to recent floods in many provinces of the country. They are busy and alert 24/7 to provide them basic needs.