Friday, 8th July 2022 — The Afghan Red Crescent Society provided 12 tents, 84 blankets, 12 tarpaulins, 24 water bottles, and 13 kitchen utensils to 12 flood-affected families in Padkhab Shani village of Logar province being severally stricken as a result of recent rainfalls and floods Similarly to the many other parts of the country.