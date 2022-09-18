Recent floods severely affected Khwakhy district of Logar province. Afghan Red Crescent has continuously provided aid to flood-affected families in the district.

Recently, in the series of assistance, ARCS distributed aid to 400 flood-affected families in Dobande,Bar Tange, Akhunad Khil, Islam Dara, Abtak, Miana Da Talkhana, Sadat, Muhammad Yar and Baghyarak villages of Khwakhy district.

In the aid, each family received 100 kg flour, 24.5 kg rice, 10-liter oil, 8 kg beans, 1 kg green tea, 5 kg sugar, 2 kg salt, and a packet of biscuits.