Leveraging multi-stakeholder partnerships for integrated water resources management in Afghanistan: Processes, accomplishments and lessons learnt

About the project

Strengthening Water Resources Management in Afghanistan (SWaRMA) was a two-year project (2018–2019) supported by the National Water Affairs Regulation Authority (NWARA) – formerly the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) – Government of Afghanistan, and the Government of Australia. The project was implemented by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and the Commonwealth Scientific and Research Organization (CSIRO). It aimed to strengthen water resources management in Afghanistan by assessing water resources at various levels, monitoring the cryosphere and floods at the community level, developing and using water information systems, fostering integrated river basin management (IRBM), and supporting Afghanistan’s regional engagement to showcase result-based outcomes.

Domain of intervention

SWaRMA undertook work in seven thematic areas integrating capacity enhancement, knowledge co-creation, and co-learning platform facilitation.

Objectives

To generate technical and institutional knowledge to effectively increase the management of water resources To develop a roadmap for water information system To strengthen existing networks and platforms to increase the participation and awareness of Afghan stakeholders

Scope of operation

SWaRMA operated at various levels. At the regional level, discussion platforms and networks were created to learn and share scientific research findings and for networking. Tools and assessments at national and basin scales were implemented with a specific focus on the Kabul river basin. Field-based activities including cryosphere and flood monitoring were conducted at specific sites at the local level.

The process

SWaRMA organized more than 37 major events with 271 participants encouraging women’s participation (approx. 10% women). The initiative was able to enhance individual and institutional capacities through a series of focused events, resulting in grounded activities. Effective needs-assessments were undertaken and agreed upon early on in the process; institutional commitment and ownership was ensured; and contiguous training series created synergies through co-creating and co-learning opportunities and continuous follow-up, which resulted in a multiplier effect. The capacity of partner institutions was measured using a clear framework including baseline and end-line capacity self-assessments and tracer surveys.

Key achievements