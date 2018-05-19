Landslide kills one, injures 13 in Takhar

Written by The Frontier Post

Monitoring Desk

KUNDUZ: Landslide triggered by torrential rains killed at least one person and wounded 13 others in northeastern Takhar province, officials said Friday.

A mound collapsed due to heavy rain in the Qarlaq Sali area of Rastaq district Friday morning, hitting several houses, said Sunnatullah Taimouri, spokesman of Takhar governor.

The mudslide left one person dead and 13 more wounded, he said, adding more than 50 houses were also destroyed. Local residents confirmed the incident, saying besides the Qarlaq Sali village, the landslide also damaged numerous houses in another village.

The north and northeastern Afghanistan received heavy rains over the past few days. The floods caused by the rain caused loss of life and property to the people.

Meanwhile, police and air force rescued 500 people, including women and children, stranded in in floodwater in Shabarghan, capital of Jowzjan province, police in northern Afghanistan said in statement Friday.

It said the rescued people were evacuated to safer place in aircraft. The statement said the rain and flood did not cause loss of life.

According to Afghanistan National Disaster Management Department, the recent rain and floods killed more than 60 people and damaged hundreds of houses.