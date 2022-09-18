The recent unseasonal heavy rainfalls caused several times financial & human losses & affected hundreds of families in Laghman province. the volunteers and employees of ARCS as always went to the affected areas and take part in rescue operations and helped the affectees.In last 2 months ARCS has provided food & nonـfoodstuffs to hundreds of floodـhit families in Laghman province.

With reference to the aforementioned aid, on 16th september, ARCS has distributed 8 items of foodstuffs to 300 flood-hit families in nearby center of Laghman province.In the aboveـmentioned aid each family received 100 kg flour, 24.5 kg rice, 10ـliters oil, 8 kg beans, 5 kg sugar, 1kg tea, 2 kg salt and a packet of biscuits.