KSRelief monthly bulletin: December 2021

Afghanistan is becoming the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. There are 22.8 million people in Afghanistan who could face acute hunger this winter, and 8.7 million people are currently facing emergency levels of hunger. By the end of this year, 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition. Sadly, the access to food and the lives of more than 21 million people will be severely affected.

In order to contribute to supporting the people of Afghanistan, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is sending a larger relief airlift (bridge) to provide urgent support to the Afghan people – additional food aid which will be delivered by relief trucks via a land convoy through Pakistani territory.