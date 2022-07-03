Korean Government Decides to Provide US$1 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Victims of Earthquake in Afghanistan

The Korean government has decided to provide US$1 million in humanitarian assistance to victims of the earthquake that hit the Paktika province of Afghanistan on June 22.
The death toll stands at more than 1,000, and at least 1,600 people have been injured, according to news reports on June 23.
With the hope that the assistance will help relieve the suffering of Afghan earthquake victims, the Korean government will continue providing humanitarian assistance to countries and people hit by natural disasters.