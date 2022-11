The second round of cash assistance distribution for the rehabilitation of 941 earthquake-hit houses by ARCS in Spera district of Khost province has been completed. In second round 18,435,000 AFN as cash assistance were distributed for the rehabilitation of the afore-mentioned houses. It's commendable that earlier, ARCS has also distributed 28,672,000 AFN as cash assistance to 614 families in Gayan district and to 530 families in Barmal district of Paktika province.