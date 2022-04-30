Key Findings from Key Informant (KI) Assessments: Kunduz district Afghanistan, July 2021 - January 2022

**CONTEXT

Endemic poverty and conflict coupled with waves of COVID-19, drought, government transition and related economic regression heightened humanitarian need across Afghanistan throughout 2021 and are likely to continue doing so in 2022. Concurrent to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, active conflict escalated from May 2021 onward and culminated in the transition to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) governance across the country on 15 August 2021. This active conflict and the later political transition drove new internal and cross-border movements, and, coupled with relating disruptions to service provision and international funding, crippled the Afghan economy. In parallel, the former Afghan government declared a severe drought across 80% of the country in June 2021 impacting the agricultural and livestock sectors. Separately, reported COVID-19 cases spiked from May – July 2021 and from November 2021 – January 2022.

The following Situation Overview (SO) aims to contextualize these shocks and their influence on the evolution of humanitarian needs, access to services and displacement in-country via a case study on Kunduz district in Kunduz province. Between 2021 – and early 2022, Kunduz district directly experienced active conflict, displacement, lack of rain and two COVID-19 waves. The following SO includes key findings across three REACH assessments conducted between July 2021 and January 2022 in Kunduz.

KEY FINDINGS

Economic precarity has reportedly influenced need, service access and population movements in Kunduz across the reporting period. Kunduz KI findings suggest declining availability of sustainable income opportunities, increasing prices and high dependence on unsustainable income sources and debt to meet basic needs in-district during the reporting period. Economic conditions in Kunduz may have driven households to move in search of greater economic stability, impeded service access and shelter repair, increased food insecurity and protection risks. Broadly, the trends in Kunduz are in line with the KI findings across Afghanistan from August 2021 to January 2022.