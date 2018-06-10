10 Jun 2018

Kapisa Radio panellists call for cooperation among political, social groups

UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
Published on 10 Jun 2018

MAHMUD-E-RAQI - Cooperation among political and social groups is essential for strengthening democracy and facilitating economic development across Afghanistan, said panellists in a UN-backed radio programme broadcast in the central province of Kapisa.

During the programme, coordinated by UNAMA’s central regional office and local media outlet Radio Sada-e-Nijrab, panellists called for more effective coordination among political and social groups to foster positive democratic change and improve the economic outlook not only in Kapisa but also in the country as a whole.

The panellists, consisting of political analysts, civil society members and women’s rights activists, discussed a broad range of issues, including the registration process for the upcoming elections. Commenting on the ongoing electoral process, one of the panellists, Farhad Behroz, urged political parties to scale up their engagement of women and youth.

“For a more inclusive electoral process, political parties should engage more women and youth and facilitate their full participation in elections, including as candidates,” said Behroz, noting that more public events are needed to allow for greater public participation and a more thorough vetting of political candidates.

Another panellist, women’s rights activist Razia Sadat, called for more coordinated efforts between political parties and social organizations. Sadat said the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections offer an opportunity for women and youth to elect candidates that appropriately represent their interests.

The radio discussion, broadcast to an audience estimated at 200,000 in and around the capital city, was supported by UNAMA as part of a series of outreach events to provide local communities with platforms to discuss key issues affecting them.

Kapisa, one of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, is densely populated. It is home to Al-Beroni University, the fifth largest in the country.

