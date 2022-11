Reaching out to vulnerable people is considered one of the main objectives of ARCS, hence on the 21st and 22nd of November, ARCS distributed foodstuffs provided by the peace village charity foundation of Germany to 1000 vulnerable families in the nearby center of Kapisa province. In the aforementioned aid, each family received 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 10-liter oil, 7 kg of lentils, 7 kg of peas, 7 kg of beans, 1 kg of green tea, 2 packets of salt, and 5 kg of sugar.