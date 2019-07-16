Kandahar Food Zone (KFZ) Program (July 2013 – Aug 2018)

OVERVIEW

The Kandahar Food Zone (KFZ) Program was a five-year USAID initiative to strengthen and diversify rural livelihoods away from illicit opium poppy cultivation in seven targeted districts of Kandahar. The program sought to provide the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with a successful model of alternative development, promoting licit alternatives to opium cultivation and increasing the legitimacy of the national and sub-national administrations.

ACTIVITIES

Rehabilitated irrigation canals and vineyards, planted orchards, promoted off-season horticultural crop production, accessed new markets for high value crops, and developed agribusinesses to contribute to sustained reduction in poppy cultivation

Improved irrigation management systems, coordinated line ministries with sub-national government agencies, and involved national and sub-national government agencies in alternative development activities

ACCOMPLISHMENTS