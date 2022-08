After providing 2,790,000 AFN cash assistance to 279 flood-affected families in Spin Boldak district, ARCS also distributed 1,400,000 AFN cash assistance to flood-affected families in Mianasheen district of Kandahar province. Further, It is planned that today, ARCS will distribute 500,000 AFN cash assistance to 50 other flood-affected families in mentioned district.

In the aid each family will receive 10000 AFN cash assistance.