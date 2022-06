The Afghan Red Crescent Society with its series of humanitarian assistance distributed food items to 150 needy, widows, orphans, and disabled families in Spain Boldak district of Kandahar province.

Each family received 40 kg of flour, 5 kg of beans, 5 kg of sugar, 5 kg of rice, 5 kg of oil, and 2 kg of dates.

It is worth mentioning that the aid was distributed to 450 families in the district yesterday.