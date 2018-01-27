27 Jan 2018

Kabul Suicide Car Bomb Kills 17, Wounds 110

from Voice of America
Published on 27 Jan 2018

A suicide car bomb Saturday ripped through a crowded area outside a government building in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing at least 17 people and wounding more than 100 others.

Thick, dark smoke could be seen rising into the sky from the central part of the capital following the explosion near the old Afghan Interior Ministry building, witnesses said.

An Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, confirmed the casualties to VOA, saying the bomber used an explosives-filled ambulance to carry out the attack in an area where civilians had gathered in large number.

Unconfirmed reports, however, said the death toll is much higher than what Afghan officials reported.

The Taliban instantly took responsibility for plotting the attack. A spokesman for the insurgent group said the target was a crowd of personnel of the Afghan security force.

The deadly bombing came a week after five heavily armed Taliban suicide bombers stormed Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel in a highly secured part of the city. The raid killed at least 22 people, including 14 foreigners. At least four Americans were among the dead.

Back-to-back attacks in heavily guarded parts of the city have raised severe criticism of the authorities for failing to prevent the violence.

“Over the years, this area has been attacked by suicide bombers. Constant intelligence and security failures, which should not be acceptable by any stretch of imagination. A national debate must start on how we can get this right,” Bilal Sarwary, senior Afghan journalist, wrote on his official Twitter account.

Saturday’s blast came just hours after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-filled car outside a military base in the restive southern province of Helmand. The explosion in the Nad Ali district wounded at least six government forces, officials said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility, saying the attack left several soldiers dead, though insurgent claims are often inflated.

