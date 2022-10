Kabul branch of ARCS distributed 8 food and non-foodstuffs to 300 vulnerable families, who were introduced by General and deputy directorates of ARCS. The aid was distributed in the presence of Mawlavi Abdullah "Hamad" director of Kabul branch and other staff.In the aforementioned aid, each family received 60-kg flour, 10-kg macaroni, 2-kg green tea, 1-kg salt, 12 soaps, a jumper, a pair of shoes and a package of winter clothes.