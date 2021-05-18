Afghanistan + 13 more
June 2021 special update – Open debate on children and armed conflict
Attachments
In June, the UN Security Council will hold its open debate on children and armed conflict (CAAC), under Estonia's presidency. The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (SRSG-CAAC) Virginia Gamba will present the Secretary-General's (SG) 2021 annual report on children and armed conflict (forthcoming), covering the reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2020.
In view of the upcoming open debate, Watchlist recommends that the Security Council and other UN Member States:
Call for increased compliance with international humanitarian, human rights, and refugee law and child protection norms, and strengthen accountability for all grave violations against children;
Make effective use of existing mechanisms and tools to monitor, report, and respond to child rights violations in armed conflict; and
Prioritize the protection of the rights and well-being of children in armed conflict, including in the context of efforts to counter terrorism.