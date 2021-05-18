June 2021 special update – Open debate on children and armed conflict

In June, the UN Security Council will hold its open debate on children and armed conflict (CAAC), under Estonia's presidency. The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (SRSG-CAAC) Virginia Gamba will present the Secretary-General's (SG) 2021 annual report on children and armed conflict (forthcoming), covering the reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

In view of the upcoming open debate, Watchlist recommends that the Security Council and other UN Member States: