July 2018 special update – Open debate on children and armed conflict

June 20, 2018 – On July 9, 2018, the UN Security Council will hold its Open Debate on Children and Armed Conflict (CAC), under the presidency of Sweden, current chair of the Security Council Working Group on CAC. At the debate, the Secretary-General (SG) will present his annual report on CAC, pursuant to Security Council Resolution 2225 (2015), covering January 1 to December 31, 2017. Sweden will take the opportunity of the debate to highlight protection of children’s rights and prevention of future violations, and plans to introduce a resolution for adoption.

For children trapped in conflicts, 2017 was what UNICEF has called a ‘nightmare year.’ Children came under attack in schools, hospitals, playgrounds, and their homes, and they bore the brunt of preventable public health crises, as access to much-needed assistance deteriorated due to attacks on health care and denials of humanitarian access. This year’s Open Debate presents a key opportunity for States to reaffirm their support for the Security Council’s children and armed conflict (CAC) mandate, which works to address grave child rights violations, prevent future crimes against children, and hold to account those parties responsible.