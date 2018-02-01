Journalists in Afghanistan’s northeast strategize on media’s role in peace-building

FAIZABAD - Local media’s important role in providing accurate information to build trust among communities, and in preventing and resolving conflicts, was stressed by journalists in recent events in the northeastern province of Badakshan.

In 2017, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) worked with media organizations across Afghanistan to build support for Afghan-led peace and reconciliation efforts, giving media professionals an opportunity to come together and discuss ways to improve the accuracy of reporting in the interest o building mutual trust, protecting human rights and fostering peace and stability.

Journalists attending the UN-backed events last year in the northeast have carried forward the discussion in 2018, organizing regular workshops to improve the quality of journalism in Badakshan and the broader northeast region.

One of the goals of UNAMA’s outreach with local communities and media outlets in the northeast region, as in other parts of the country, is to bring Afghans together at events where they can voice their concerns on key issues, then carry forward their agreements into practical work, much like the journalists are doing in Badakshan.

UNAMA supports the Afghan people and government to achieve peace and stability. In accordance with its mandate as a political mission, UNAMA backs conflict prevention and resolution, promoting inclusion and social cohesion, as well as strengthening regional cooperation. The Mission supports effective governance, promoting national ownership and accountable institutions that are built on respect for human rights.

UNAMA provides 'good offices' and other key services, including diplomatic steps that draw on the organization’s independence, impartiality and integrity to prevent disputes from arising, escalating or spreading. The Mission coordinates international support for Afghan development and humanitarian priorities.