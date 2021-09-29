Joint Statement by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and the Heads of ICRC, OCHA, UNICEF, and WHO in Afghanistan

Kabul- 29 September 2021

On 27 September 2021, we met in Kabul for an urgent meeting on the alarming situation facing people requiring healthcare in Afghanistan and the dire human consequences if the healthcare system is allowed to collapse.

In the meeting, we agreed to collaborate closely together and have committed our organizations to spare no effort in our joint objective to support the existing health system in Afghanistan to ensure all people have access to the healthcare they need and depend on.

Our organizations are now taking the necessary steps to scale up this collaboration and stand ready to work with donors and UN member states to establish mechanisms that would allow funding to directly support health facilities and life-saving health responses across Afghanistan.

This statement is endorsed by:

Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan

Eloi Fillion, Head of Delegation in Afghanistan, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Dr Luo Dapeng, Country Representative in Afghanistan, World Health Organization (WHO)

Hervé Ludovic De Lys, Country Representative in Afghanistan, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

Isabelle Moussard Carlsen, Head of Office in Afghanistan, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)