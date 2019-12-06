Joint statement by Japanese and Afghan NGOs

A shooting incident happened in Afghanistan on December 4, 2019. Dr. Tetsu Nakamura, head of an NGO called Peshawar-kai, known locally as PMS, and its five local staff were killed in this incident. We express our deepest condolences to them, their families, friends, and those concerned, and strongly condemn any kinds of violent attack to civil societies.

We have received many voices of sadness and anger from Afghanistan about this incident. Here is a joint statement by JVC and Your Voice Organization (YVO), our partner NGO in Afghanistan.