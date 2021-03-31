Joint Assessment Team Summary Report on Behsud IPDs, 30th of March 2021

Assessment information:

Province : Maidan Wardak

District (s): Behsud No. 1 and Behsud No. 2

Assessment sites: Different sites in both districts

Types of Activity: Emergency armed conflicts IDPs assessment

Mission Period: 25th to 29th of March 2021

Report Submission Date: 30th of March 2021

Report submitted by Joint Assessment Team: CTG/WFP PAT Monitoring team, Bamyan ANDMA, UNHCR/AABRAR,

AKAH and representatives from Behsud districts’ authorities.

Purpose of Joint assessment:

• To conduct Joint need assessment of IDPs in different villages of Behsud districts.

Achievements/progress:

• According to the initial information reported by ANDMA to UN-OCHA, about 2000 families were displaced from Hissa e Awal Behsud to the neighboring villages. ANDMA State Minister and UN-OCHA has shared their concerns with Bamyan provincial Governor and Bamyan partners. According to OCHA, the areas were not accessible for partners from Mayndan Wardak. Therefore, partners from Bamyan were requested for intervention.

• On 24th March 2021, OCT and PDMC meetings were held in Bamyan, Wardak and virtually among all humanitarian actors and decided for urgent need assessment of the affected HHs in both Behsuds.

• Based on the decision made in the meetings, assessment teams were established from WFP/CTG, UNHCR, ABRAR, AKAH and ANDMA. Based on the requests from OCHA and other partners, WFP/CTG took the lead of the assessment teams to the areas.

• The team travelled to Behsod No. 1, on 25 March, met with local authorities, influential and representatives from the local population and started the assessment from different parts of Behsud districts.