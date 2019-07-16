Johanniter Winterisation PDM Report 2019

Introduction

Afghanistan is one of the most vulnerable country around the world in term of War and Conflict most of the time it has been reported that many of the civilians lost their lives during the internal war among the armed groups and government of Afghanistan, sometime majority of the community those who are living in middle of war they lost their assets and livelihoods and many of the community lost their small children in during the war among the armed clashes.

This winter 2018 from December 2018 until January 2019 many of the community left their houses from their living places and left everything and most of them sold their livelihood and other assets including their houses and some of the IDPs left their houses without any thing and most of them lost their houses through un known firing of heavy weapon using from the armed groups without considering the civilians casualties.

So regarding all these civilians left their own place of origin and displaced to the safest places of Afghanistan, those who had the rent of the vehicles they came to Kabul and settled there in Kabul in some informal camps and settlements but those who did not had any amount they went the nearest provinces where they feel they are safe there.

KIS Kabul Informal Settlement is one of those places where there is many IDPs and Some returnees are placed and settled without any facilities but they are only living there to protect themselves and their children from any kind of causalities and life lasting, the people who are living in KIS they are very vulnerable even they don’t have access to safe drinking water and other facilities of life, in winter season they have no facilities of warming materials even blankets and woods for warming their houses.

Considering that The Johanniter International with support of relevant government sectors including OHW did an assessment through that they have found out the most vulnerable communities those who need the assistance during the winter season to protect them from any kind of harsh winter season.