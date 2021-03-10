Japan provides US$110 million for food assistance to the most vulnerable people in 37 countries

YOKOHAMA – The United Nations World Food Programme has welcomed a total contribution of US$110 million from the Government of Japan towards its food assistance and livelihood support to vulnerable people in 37 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa

Some US$20.6 million will be used to provide life-saving support to families in conflict-stricken Yemen, where nearly 50,000 people are living in famine-like conditions, with 5 million just a step away from those same desperate conditions.

In Afghanistan, a US$12.9 million allocation will support WFP’s response for families affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A further grant of US$10.6 million will enable WFP to continue its support to people facing food insecurity in Syria, as well as vulnerable people in host communities where refugees reside in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon.

In Africa, portions of the Japanese funds will support WFP’s emergency food assistance to Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mali, and livelihood and COVID-19 response programmes in Somalia and Ethiopia.

“We are grateful for the generous support from the Government and people of Japan, which is critical to sustain our work saving and changing the lives of so many vulnerable people," said Naoe Yakiya, Director of WFP’s Japan Office. “Today, conflicts, climate shocks and COVID-19 are driving a ‘hunger pandemic’ and millions of people are teetering on the edge of famine with 34 million people dependent on humanitarian support. This funding is critical for us to provide life-saving support and to strengthen the resilience of people we serve."

Over the years, Japan has consistently been one of WFP’s top donors and has contributed US$ 866 million since 2016.

The countries which will benefit from Japan’s US$110 million contribution are: Afghanistan, Angola, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Palestine, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda Yemen and Zimbabwe.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

