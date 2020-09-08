“It is very painful to talk about”: Impact of Attacks on Education on Women and Girls

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In conflict settings around the world, children's access to education and the corresponding potential of education to expand children's life prospects are profoundly undermined by attacks on education and the military use of schools. The impact of attacks on education is devastating for all children, but boys and girls often face different risks and may require different responses to support their recovery and return to education.

Girl students and female teachers are often specifically targeted during attacks on schools. Over the last five years (2014-2018), the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA's) research has shown that female students and teachers were directly targeted for attack at school or along school routes in at least 18 countries facing conflict and insecurity, including in Afghanistan, Cameroon, the Central African Republic (CAR), Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (Congo), Egypt, India, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. These attacks included bombings of girls' schools, abduction, rape, forced "marriage" and other genderbased violence against girl students and female teachers by armed parties. During this same period, armed groups were also reportedly responsible for sexual violence in and around schools or along school routes in at least 17 countries. Not only have attacks on schools increased in the last two decades, but the proportion of attacks that are specifically targeting girls' education appears to have increased significantly during that timeframe.

In the context of armed conflict, government security forces and non-state armed groups have a variety of motives for attacking girls' schools and for targeting female students and teachers. These motives vary depending on the context, and there may be multiple and even contradictory motives for a single attack, including ideological or religious opposition to girls' education, hostility toward education personnel who are perceived as representing unwelcome government authority in a region, or to gain a military advantage, such as to acquire combatants or other types of support for military operations. Armed actors commit sexual violence in and along school routes as part of broader patterns of conflict-related sexual violence. They also recruit or abduct female students and teachers to "reward" combatants, such as by providing them with "wives."

Attacks on education set in motion a range of negative consequences for girls and women such as loss of education, child and forced "marriage", early pregnancy, and stigma associated with sexual violence and children born from war-time rape, which dramatically affect female students' futures. These longterm consequences often exacerbate and are exacerbated by pre-existing forms of gender discrimination and harmful practices that negatively affect girls and women. Attacks on girls' education can be an indication of pervasive inequality and discrimination, as well as harmful practices and beliefs. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has observed that in some contexts, "attacks on education may not be explicitly motivated by hostility toward girls' education as a vehicle for gender equality, but reflect, instead, the violence experienced by girls and women in all areas of their public and private lives."

Such inequality makes women and girls more vulnerable to violence during armed conflict and compromises their ability and resources to alleviate harm from such violence. The United Nations Girls' Education Initiative (UNGEI) has noted that

Structural inequalities often intensify during periods of crisis. Because they tend to be at a lower status than men and boys and generally have less access to financial resources, social capital, and legal means to protect themselves when conflict arises, the poorest women and girls can experience greater dependency, socioeconomic disempowerment, and limited social mobility.

This report presents the key findings of GCPEA's multi-country study on the impact of attacks on education on women and girls.10 GCPEA's research focuses on the types and causes of abuse most typically committed against female students in the context of attacks on education, and the long-term consequences that female students may face as a result of such attacks.11 GCPEA initiated this study to contribute to a better understanding of the implications for girls and women when education is attacked and to inform our advocacy for better strategies to protect girls and women, prevent attacks and abuse, and diminish harmful consequences against them.

This report relies on previous GCPEA research, including Education Under Attack 2018 and 2014, and updates, and the organization's field research in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which focused specifically on the experiences of women and girls when education is attacked. In addition, the report draws from interviews with numerous country and regional experts and an extensive review of secondary data sources, including reports by United Nations (UN) agencies, development and humanitarian non-governmental organizations (NGOs), human rights organizations, government bodies, and think tanks, including numerous contributions from GCPEA's member organizations.