Highlights

• This week, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than pre–Covid time.

• After hitting fresh record highs on the last week of July, prices of wheat and wheat flour negligibly rose this week.

• Exchange rate increased this week and exceeded the 81 AFN for 1 USD in at least 9 provinces.

• The weekly number for Both Pastoralist ToT and Labour/ wheat ToT declined this week around 1%.